THE new Dolmens Museum in Antequera will offer a series of museum open days starting this coming Monday, September 27.

After an investment of €4.5 million and 33 months of work, the Dolmens Museum in Antequera will open for local residents before it’s official inauguration at the beginning of 2022.

The restoration of the museum began in February 2018 and has largely consisted of reducing the visual impact of the previously existing building, according to the recommendation of Unesco, which declared the Dolmens Site a World Heritage Site in 2016.

The restoration work on the museum has been finally completed, pending on a few final touches to be done on the exhibition.

The open day initiative aims to allow Antequera residents – through pre-set groups of 20 people, groups or associations – to get a sneak peek at what has been done in the museum since the restoration work began.

According to Manuel Jesus Baron Rios, Mayor of Antequera, proposals to build the museum were first announced in 1985, but it has taken 36 years for the dream to become a reality.

Baron Rios also expressed his gratitude for the work carried out by the leaders and technicians of the Junta’s Department of Culture.

Antequera is home to the largest and most complete megalithic structures in Europe, with three 5000-year-old prehistoric burial chambers; Menga Dolmen (the largest in Europe), Viera Dolmen, and El Romeral Dolmen.

READ MORE: