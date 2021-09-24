THE small town of Artà was overtaken by glamorous models strutting through the weekly market wearing a collection of specially designed hats as part of Mallorca’s International Hat Week.

This year, the third international hat exhibition and competition was relocated to the artistic town of Artà by its founders, the Count and Countess Kinsky von Wchinitz and Tettau, where they have a family art studio.

As well as being a hugely successful hat exhibition and competition with international hat design entries from all over the world. There was a combined fashion show, including the Counts very own artist and milliner wife, Judith Kinsky, who joined the elegant line-up of models showing-off the stylish hats and latest collection from local fashion label, Drezz2Imprezz.

Fashion Walk – left, Countess Judith Kinsky in Drezz2Imprezz with hat from JMK Millinery in Majorca, center, Agnieszka von Kinsky in red dress by Drezz2Imprezz and hat from Pauline Stolze, background model in Drezz2Imprezz and hat from Hourik Bazikian.

Karl Maria Count Kinsky of Wchinitz and Tettau, is a passionate art collector and founded International Hat Week three years’ ago which was first held in Palma.

“The highlight for many was the hat and fashion walk held during the local market day in the centre of Artà,” said Count Kinsky, an heir of old Austrian nobility. “Thousands of visitors and spectators gathered and showered the models with applause.”

“We experienced a week full of positive conversations, beautiful people, hats, fashion and generally just joy,” added Countess Agniezka von Kinsky, who also helped organize the event and modelled some of the designs.

This year’s theme was ‘Boater Beyond Boarder’ and all hat entries displayed in the Kinsky family’s art gallery, Studio 25, were inspired by the classic Boater shape. Stephen Jones OBE as patron of the event sent a video message, deeming all participants works and craftsmanship worthy of a prize and couture milliner Maor Zabar from Israel sent his own creation, a classic Boater with huge curve all woven from basket-material.

This year’s winner was a hat design entered from Berlin, made of see-through rubber, tightly knitted around a hatband to hold it firmly in place, created by Pauline Stolz and called ‘open mind’.

Countess Agnieszka von Kinsky in Chanel wearing the winning hat from Pauline Stolze

Cash prizes and vouchers were given to the first three winners and non-cash prizes for the top ten entries. The competition was judged by Count Kinsky and Hazel Buxton of, Highland Hat Blocks, a renowned hat block manufacturer.

Count Kinsky who is already eagerly planning next year’s event, said: “I have never felt such an explosion of positive energy during any of my events,” who was seen running back and forth taking photos, shouting to make space between the crowds, as well as guiding three catwalks through town before the storm hit and people dashed for cover.

