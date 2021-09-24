THE Balearic government has hinted that they will relax the coronavirus restrictions currently enforced in bars and restaurants.

It is expected that the capacity limit indoors will be increased by a quarter to 75%.

There limit on the number of people allowed to sit at a table inside these establishments is likely to be scrapped.

Previously this was set at eight indoors and 12 outdoors.

This week, the Confederation of Business Associations (CAEB) and the Association of Small to Medium Sized Businesses (PINEM), the two unions representing the sector, had pleaded with the government for normality to return in bars and restaurants.

As well lifting capacity limits completely, they asked that in Mallorca, businesses without terraces could continue to use parking spaces to place tables and chairs.

The sector had been told by Palma City Council that these would have to be dismantled before October 1 or business owners would be fined.

It comes as thousands of businesses and freelancers impacted by the health crisis in the Balearics will receive €855.7 million in financial aid.

The hospitality industry will reportedly benefit the most, taking 40% of the fund.

