COSTA BLANCA’S popular British optician, Specsavers Ópticas, has found a way to meet demands of the fashion industry and the eco-conscious.

Consequently, stylish environmentally-aware clients can choose specs specifically designed to reduce environmental impact, with the launch of Specsavers’ ReWear range.

Amazingly, each frame in the collection is made from five discarded water bottles, repurposed into plastic chips, and then into the frames.

With accreditation from Global Recycled Standard and Control Union, the frames take style cues from the natural world.



RECYCLED PLASTIC: Just two of the new frames in the 24-strong collection

Names such as Lavender, Elm, River, Rain and Sandlewood evoking the colours and textures of nature.

Specsavers Head of Frames, Megan Toothill, says: ‘It’s no secret that fashion has an impact on the environment. In trying to better respect our planet, we believe every little helps.”

“It will take time, but we’re always looking to do better and any opportunity to lessen our own impact is something we want to embrace.”

BAG SWAP: Specsavers Guardamar

“That’s the ethos behind ReWear – a collection that represents a more conscientious approach to product development as we look to the future.’

Lisa James, store director of Specsavers Ópticas Guardamar added, “We’re working hard to be mindful of our impact and reduce it where possible.”

“All our stores stopped using plastic bags several years ago and allow customers to recycle their unwanted glasses by collecting them and donating them to the Lions Club to be given to those in need.”

During Plastic Free July, stores offered a bag swap to encourage people to switch from plastic to reusable bags, which Specsavers described as “a great success.”

To mark the launch of their new ‘green’ range of glasses, they’re opening up the bag swap to Guardamar residents once again.

Simply bring five used plastic bags into the store to exchange them for a free reusable fabric bag.

The plastic bags will then be recycled to ensure that they do not go into landfill.

All six Specsavers Ópticas stores on the Costa Blanca are now offering the new ReWear range and collecting glasses for the Lions Club.

They are located in Javea, Calpe, Benidorm, Torrevieja, La Zenia and Guardamar, visit www.specsavers.es to find your nearest store, or find out more about the new ReWear range.

READ MORE:

British optician on Spain’s Costa Blanca helps detect cancerous ‘rodent ulcer’ on own sister’s face

Benidorm optician gives advice on avoiding sunburned eyes as Spain swelters in 40º heat