THE Netherlands XI beat Austria to top GroupB in the European Cricket Championships being held at the Cartama Oval in Malaga, Spain.

Both teams qualify for Championship Week in early October. In a narrow match, the Dutch beat Austria by just four runs in the 10 over a side match, making it seven wins out of eight in the group stages for the talented team. Portugal also qualified after beating hungary in an eliminator match.

Last week Spain and Belgium were the first two teams to qualify for the finals of the European Cricket Championship.

In total, 15 nations are battling it out to earn the chance to be crowned champions in finals week where six teams will play a round robin competition from October 4 to 8.

There are plenty of games to watch for enthusiasts, with defending champions Germany and an England XI in action next week in Group C.

In total, 100 matches will have been played in the European Cricket Network-organised competition.

Jay Wild, of the Costa del Sol Cricket Club, based at Cartama added: “We see this as an opportunity to develop the game not just in Andalucia, but across Spain.

“We need more juniors and want to diversify the player base – and this tournament will have a direct impact on that.

“We need more juniors and want to diversify the player base – and this tournament will have a direct impact on that.

“Many people don’t realise that cricket is even played in Spain – I am sure once they find out many people will come along, and hopefully bring their kids as well.”

You can watch matches live on the ECN YouTube channel

For more details visit www.ecn.cricket

ANDALUCIA