TO get the best from settling into a new life in Spain, it is best to learn the language.

Whether it is for business purposes or simply to be able to lead a fulfilling lifestyle with conversational Spanish, Maravillas Programas Internacionales has the exact language course for you.

Based in Benalmadena, where it has a bright and spacious air conditioned campus, it is a premier Spanish language school with over 40 years’ experience.

It offers intensive residential courses to get you up to speed quickly, as well as more leisurely drop in courses more focused on conversational Spanish.

Regular afternoon events including cooking tapas tours and sightseeing trips are designed to immerse students in Spanish culture and improve their language skills.

Maravillas is fully accredited by the Cervantes Institute and is an official examination centre for the DELE and CCSE exams.

The DELE exam is the mandatory qualification for those people wishing to take Spanish nationality, and is held monthly. Maravillas also offers a two-week preparation course for the exam if need. Personal lessons can also be held online.

Language courses are held all year round for adults aged from 17 upwards. They are flexible and can be tailored for individuals who want one-to-one lessons as well as for those who are happier in a group.

Maravillas is the perfect place to learn Spanish in a relaxed and fun atmosphere – find out more at maravillas.es.

Maravillas Programas Internacionales Avda. Salvador Vicente 9, Benalmadena

+34952447000

info@maravillas.es

