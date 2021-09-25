SIX new trails have opened up for hiking enthusiasts in Alicante.

As of this Sunday, September 26, the Hiking Programme ‘Walking with the Provincial Council’ will commence and offer six new hiking routes for trekking enthusiasts in the region.

Over the course of several consecutive weekends, running between September 26 and November 14, the ‘Walking with the Provincial Council’ hiking programme will organise six excursions covering various natural heritage sites within the province of Alicante, such as the Sierra de la Villa, the Lagunas de la Mata, L’Alt de Guisop, the Clot de Galvany and the Barranc de la Querola.

According to the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, the programme, which has been popular and successful over a number of years, aims to ‘promote sport’ and ‘bring the environmental wealth of the province closer to the citizens’, as well as raise awareness to the ‘importance of conserving and respecting the environment.’

As in previous editions, this activity is aimed at people over the age of 16 and under 18 year olds must be accompanied by an adult.

The organisers recommend that hikers take the following: a rucksack, long trousers, a T-shirt and a spare, warm clothing – depending on the weather, hiking shoes, sun protection, sunglasses, a fully charged mobile phone, as well as food and drink.

A bus will also be made available to take participants from the Plaza de los Luceros, in Alicante, to the different starting points.

People wishing to register or obtain more information about any of the routes in the programme can do so via the website www.femecv.com .

Calendar of the different starting points:

Sunday, September 26: Camí del Castell d’Aixa (Llíber-Xaló)

Sunday, October 3: Sierra de la Villa (Villena)

Sunday, October 17: Natural Park of the Lagunas de La Mata (Torrevieja)

Sunday, October 24: Alt de Guisop (Castalla)

Sunday, November 7: Colt de Galvany (Elche)

Sunday, November 14: Barranc de la Querola (Cocentaina)

READ MORE: