A five-year-old girl has died after being accidentally run over by her mother in Girona in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalunya.

The tragedy happened around 7pm on Sunday, September 26, in the Montilivi district of the Catalan city when the mother was maneuvering the car into the garage at their home on Calle Riera Pelegret.

According to reports, the woman accidentally drove the car into her daughter and despite the best efforts by firefighters and paramedics called to the scene, the young girl succumbed to her injuries.

Attempts to revive the child using CPR failed and she died shortly after the incident.

The case is now in the hands of local investigators in Girona.

Municipal police officers have opened an investigation into the incident and legal proceedings have been transferred to the courts.

