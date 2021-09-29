THE Coronavirus incidence rate continues to fall across Andalucia, with Malaga province just 14 points away from transitioning into the low risk level.

The COVID-19 traffic light system in Spain, according to the Health Criteria, is based on the epidemiological situation in an area and takes into consideration data points such as the seven-day and 14-day incidence rate, and the percentage of hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) beds occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Malaga province with a current cumulative incidence rate of 64 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, is just 14 points away from dropping to the low risk alert level set at 50.

All localities in Andalucia given the green light to transition into the low risk alert level will see restrictions on opening hours eliminated.

Additionally, there will be no capacity limits in shops, catering establishments, cinemas, theatres and sports venues in those areas which have an incidence rate below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and transition to the low level risk.

The measures that will remain in force are those that do not depend on the Junta, such as the capacity in first division stadiums or pavilions where the ACB is played. Both depend on the central government.

The use of face mask will, however, remain in force.

Face mask use will continue to be mandatory in indoor public spaces and outdoors where social distancing cannot be maintained, even in those areas given the green light to drop into the low level risk.

The current cumulative incidence rate in Andalucia for COVID-19 stands at 54.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days—the lowest it has been since August 16, 2020.

