COSTA DE VALENCIA is the ideal place to learn the language, whether it is for business purposes or simply to be able to lead a fulfilling lifestyle in Spain.

Besides their weekly Intensive Courses, from September until June Costa de Valencia offers Extensive Long Term Course for those who live or plan to live in Valencia on a long term basis and want to fluently get the most out of their stay.

Based on small groups of mixed ages from 18 to 79, lessons are designed to not just teach you Spanish but to integrate you in the Spanish way of life.

The mixed age groups have been found by teachers to really help when it comes to experiencing all facets of life in the region, and the small groups ensure interaction between students, which helps in building confidence and language skills.

Classes are divided into two timetables, morning or afternoon, and also include socio-cultural activities where you can learn everything from culture to gastronomy.

Activities which range from visiting museums and historical centres such as Peñiscola, to learning about gastronomy and how to make paella don’t also teach you the language but also foster a deeper understanding of the country and can also forge friendships.

The school, accredited by the Cervantes Institute, employs the best professionals who have graduated from specialised training courses in teaching Spanish as a foreign language.

In addition to face-to-face classes, they also offer lessons using the Google Classroom platform, where students, apart from their homework, can benefit from extra practice at their own pace.

All lessons are conducted in Spanish from the very start as each class includes people of many different nationalities and ages, which means that the pace of learning is substantially quicker.

The school follows a rigorous COVID protocol and “is proud to say that it hasn’t had a single case of COVID since the pandemic began”, said the head of studies, Adela Sanz.

Before the course starts, you will be given a free test consisting in two parts, written and oral, to find the most suitable level for your classes. You will be assigned a class at a similar level to fellow students, from beginner to intermediate and advanced.

Course materials are included in the price and will be provided by the school at the beginning of the course, as well as loan books from the library of the centre.

Costa de Valencia ensures the highest possible pass rate, where a person with a low-intermediate level – rated as level 0 – will finish the course with an upper-intermediate level – rated as A2+.

The levels go from level 0 or elementary A1 to the highest C1.

At the end of your course, you will be given a certificate which will include the level and the type of course, as well as the hours spent – including teaching and autonomous hours, and socio-cultural activities – and the contents studied.

As Costa de Valencia says, “you will be able to learn in depth grammar, spelling and oral Spanish, with the ultimate goal of mastering the language and speaking it fluently.”

For further information and to sign up, visit:

Website: www.costadevalencia.com (available in English, Spanish, German, Italian and French).

Facebook: facebook.com/COSTAdeVALENCIA

Instagram: instagram.com/costadevalencia