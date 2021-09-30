SPAIN has extended the existing entry ban on non-essential travel by non-vaccinated travels from a long list of non-EU countries for another month.

The Interior Ministry published the decision to extend the ban that was introduced on July 17 in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on Thursday.

The ban will now last until the end of October unless is extended again.

Under the rules, unvaccinated travellers from all countries outside the EU that do not appear on the ‘safe list’ will not be allowed to enter Spain unless they have an approved reason to travel.

Those exempt from the ban must have valid proof that they are fully vaccinated with an EU approved vaccine that was administered at least 14 days before entry.

Three new countries have been added to the safe list; Chile, Kuwait and Rwanda but Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina have now been removed from the list, following recommendations from the EU.

The safe list also includes the following countries:

Australia

Canada

Chile

Jordan

Kuwait

New Zealand

Qatar

Rwanda

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Ukraine

Uruguay

China

Hong Kong SAR

Macao SAR

Taiwan

