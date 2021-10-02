MADRID is the best city in Europe for Brits looking to work remotely, according to a new survey which analysed 20 European countries and their major cities.

One consequence of the pandemic has been a significant acceleration of people working remotely on a permanent basis, but where is the best place in Europe to work from?

The study by marketing agency Absolute Digital Media was conducted with British workers in mind, and researchers ranked the cities by affordability of a flight from London Heathrow, the average cost of a 2 bed Airbnb, internet speed, cost of living, pollution rate, the price of a coffee and remote worker legislation in place in each location.

The study uses data collected from July 2021 and is based on prices in British pounds.

Poland’s Warsaw has more than 20,000 hectares of parks and green spaces! What are you waiting for? PHOTO: twenty20photos (Licensed)

The Polish capital of Warsaw is a great choice to work from, with a cost from London of £112.93 and a 2-bed AirBnB costing around £53.33. Average internet speed is 24.38 Mbps, and you can enjoy a coffee for an average of £1.67. If you’re a person who enjoys nature, then Warsaw is for you, it boasts almost 20,000 hectares of parks and other green spaces!

Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, is the second-best country to work from in Europe according to the study. It would cost £77.46 for a flight on average, £74.00 for a 2-bed BnB, and a cup of coffee would only cost you around £1.32.

Work hard, play hard in Spain’s Madrid. PHOTO: twenty20photos (Licensed)

However, according to the research, Madrid is the very best place to live and work remotely! Spain’s capital is known for its friendly and welcoming culture, it’s sprawling boulevards and it’s stunning architecture, not to mention it’s many cultural and social activities. A flight from Heathrow would only cost an average of £60.08, a 2-bed BnB would set you back £74.33 and you will enjoy an average of 11 hours of sunshine a day.

PHOTO: Absolute Digital Media

According to the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), 25.9% – or 8.4 million people – were working from home during the peak of the pandemic in 2020. The figure compares with 12.4% in 2019. Whilst many workers have already returned to their offices, some companies have opted to make the change permanent.

