A 14-month old girl was struck by a falling roof tile after her family took shelter from the rain on Friday while on holiday in Mallorca.

The toddler is fighting for her life in the paediatric intensive care unit of the Son Espases hospital in the island’s capital Palma.

It is understood that the freak accident happened around noon on Friday when the family sought refuge from the rain in the porch of the Green Garden Aparthotel in the resort of Cala Rajada on the east coast of the island.

A piece of broken tile came crashing down during the torrential rain and hit the child on the head, reported the local newspaper Diario de Mallorca.

Paramedics treated her at the scene before rushing her to hospital where hospital authorities described her condition as ‘critical’.

The family are reported to be Dutch and were holidaying on the island.

The Guardia Civil have launched an investigation into the incident.

