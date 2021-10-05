3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja with garage - € 174,000

Apartment Torrevieja, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 174,000

Apartment for sale on the seafront in Los Locos beach with panoramic sea views from the terrace and living room. Spacious apartment in very good condition and with 101 m2. The apartment is located on the 3rd floor and has a living room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, independent kitchen, very large and glazed terrace, garage and storage included in the price. It is sold furnished and fully equipped. Air-conditioning in all apartment cold and warm. Very close to all services, like shops, pharmacy, bars, bus stop, restaurants and etc. Ideal for rental or holidays… See full property details