Apartment with amazing sea view in La Veleta This beautiful and bright two bedroom apartment is located in the "La Veleta" urbanization. From the 10th floor there is an amazing 180 degree perspective on the landscape that includes the sea, the city of Torrevieja and the pink lagoon. A small hall leads to an open concept kitchen, a living room with a large terrace, two bedrooms, and a spacious bathroom. The house is fully furnished and equipped. It is a gated residential with a community pool. The area of influence is supplied by all urban services in less than 500 m. Whoever chooses… See full property details
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Veleta with pool – € 185,000
