AN Alicante rape trial has been suspended because the British victim cannot travel to London to give evidence via a video link.

The woman claims to have been gang-raped by three men in Benidorm in October 2016.

She was summoned to give testimony on Tuesday(October 5).

The victim had to pull out because she could not go to London from her home town because she had to look after her children.

It’s the second time that the hearing has been suspended, after a previous date clashed with the woman’s vacation.

The Alicante court agreed to a further trial suspension to arrange a new date for her to give video evidence.

The judge made it clear that she was ‘key to the hearing continuing’ against the men.

The men’s lawyers opposed the granting of a suspension and demanded the trial continue without the victim’s testimony.

Prosecutors have requested jail terms of over 11 years each for the three accused.

They say the trio continually sexually abused and robbed the woman who they met outside a Benidorm bar five years ago.

She was taken to a park where she was raped in a state of semi-consciousness.

The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the victim was drunk and was therefore not capable of giving her consent to sex.

No details about the men have been disclosed.