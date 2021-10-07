THE latest series of the hit Netflix production, The Crown, has already begun filming in Spain and will soon start shooting in Mallorca.

The fifth season of The Crown, which follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, will be released by Netflix in November 2022.

Producers have already been on the island scouting ideal locations and are working with a local production company Palma Pictures.

BAFTA winner Imelda Staunton will star as Elizabeth. The actress is well known for roles in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Shakespeare in Love, and won a BAFTA Film Award in 2004 for Vera Drake.

READ ALSO: