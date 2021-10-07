??

POLICE could soon be rushing to get rid of tattoos ­after Spain’s Interior Ministry proposed measures to regulate the appearance of inked officers in the Guardia Civil.

If approved, cops would be forced to remove any visible body art within one year, including tattoos on their hands, neck and head.

Currently officers are not banned from having visible tattoos but this could soon change.

The draft, which is currently going through an approval phase, also included regulation of cops’ hair length and hairstyle, nail colour, shaving or the use of makeup and other accessories.

The Professional Civil Guard Association, JUCIL, has rejected the measure. Spokesperson Agustín Leal said that every year they try to establish the rule but that it never goes ahead.

Meanwhile Francisco González from the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) in Malaga called the plans ‘retrograde’

He said: “This measure not only seems retrograde to us, but also violates the rights of our members, who, if they go ahead with the measure, will have to pay out of pocket for an expensive and very painful procedure. It could affect dozens of our local members.”

