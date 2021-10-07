THE Guadalhorce Valley in Coin has been transformed into the fantastical world of His Dark Materials as filming continues for the hit BBC show.

Filming is underway on the third and final season of the massively popular adaptation of Philip Pullman’s beloved fantasy adventure novels.

Season 3 will be based on The Amber Spyglass, and see Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) travel through different worlds to find each other.

The children’s series is known for its stellar cast and impressive visuals – and come season three, fans will be able to spot Andalucia in the background of their favourite TV show.

“There is no one I would trust to go with you, except that boy. You are worthy of each other.”



Season 3 of His Dark Materials is in production.https://t.co/ld3uCxfE4O

#TheAmberSpyglass #HisDarkMaterials

Around 200 people have been spotted working on the set around beauty spots including Barranco Blanco and Llano de Matagallar.

Production company Babieka Films are also set to film scenes in the El Chorro area.

Coin is also preparing to host film crews shooting the Canal Sur series Unknown later this year

“We want to place our town on the map of the film industry,” said Francisco Santos, the mayor of Coin.

