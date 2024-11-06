Johnny Depp returning to Spain for special festival screening of his movie about an artist looking for recognition

AMERICAN film star Johnny Depp will be spending this weekend in Sevilla to showcase his latest movie in the European Film Festival as well as doing a bit of sightseeing.

Depp has gone behind the camera to direct ‘Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness’ which has Al Pacino and British actor, Stephen Graham, among the cast.

It tells the story of artist Amedeo Modigliani trying to find a home for his art during war-torn Paris in the early 1940’s.

DEPP AT SAN SEBASTIAN, SEPTEMBER(Cordon Press image)

It’s a relatively quick return to Spain for the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Edward Scissorhands’ star who who premiered his movie during September’s San Sebastian Film Festival.

‘Modi’ is only Depp’s second effort as a director following a dud back in 1997 which vanished without trace, but this time critics are largely positive.

The film focuses on the painter and sculptor as he grapples with his artistic freedom, pride and class-based snobbery while searching for recognition.

‘Modi’ is one of Depp’s first projects since his 2022 court battle with former partner Amber Heard, in which he sued her for defamation after she accused him of domestic abuse.

Depp ultimately won the case, though the controversy caused by it has impacted his career.

Ironically, Heard has been living in Madrid since spring last year.

Depp will be at a news conference on Saturday before hitting the red carpet that evening for a screening of ‘Modi’ at the Cartuja Center Cite- the biggest cinema in Sevilla province.

He is scheduled to leave the country on Sunday.