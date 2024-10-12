Johnny Depp’s art exhibit could soon be coming to Spain after being backed by Spanish investors

AN ART exhibit by Johnny Depp could come to Spain after Spanish investors backed it.

Directing, acting and now creating art, is there anything Johnny Depp won’t try his hand at?

His inaugural art exhibition, ‘A Bunch of Stuff’ has started in New York but will soon undertake a world tour.

Photo: A Bunch of Stuff

One of these stops could be one of Johnny’s favourite countries, Spain.

Not only is the actor a frequent visitor to the country, where he often attends the San Sebastian Film Festival, but the project is financed by a Spanish investment group.

Stoneweg Places & Experiences is the property and culture finance group behind the exhibition, run by Spaniards Jaume Sabater and Juan Manuel Sevillano.

The exhibition is an ‘immersive’ look into Depp’s creative process and artwork, including personal belongings and narration from the actor.

Photo: A Bunch of Stuff

A key piece of the project is ‘The Black Box’, a 360-degree visual experience which transforms Depp’s artwork into animated films.

It is coupled with ‘The White Box’, a display of 60 pieces spanning three decades.

The actor told People magazine: “These pieces, born of different stages of my journey, are a residue of a life lived.”

Photo: A Bunch of Stuff

While some have praised the artwork, others have called it ‘narcissistic’ and ‘self-indulgent.’

A part of Depp’s comeback following years of public scrutiny and court cases, the exhibit follows his second directorial effort, Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

Photo: A Bunch of Stuff

Tickets to the USA leg are currently available for $40 (€36) at Manhattan’s Starrett-Lehigh Building.

Stoneweg developed the ‘multi-layered’ experience in partnership with Catalan architecture firm BAUART and technology company TAIT.

Sabater said: “We are so happy to show Depp’s artistic talent. It’s a unique opportunity which fits in perfectly with our vision.”

