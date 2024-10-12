12 Oct, 2024
12 Oct, 2024 @ 12:00
1 min read

Foodie paradise: This Alicante town has the most Michelin Star restaurants per capita in Spain

by
CALPE on the Costa Blanca has the distinction of having the most Michelin-starred restaurants per square metre in Spain.

Three restaurants have each got a coveted star which means there is one for every 8,500 residents.

The area is especially well known for its fish dishes which are served at Audrey’s, Beat and Orobianco.

CHEF RAFA SOLER AND THE AUDREY’S KITCHEN TEAM

They use produce caught by the local Fishermen’s Guild, which is celebrating its centenary this year.

‘Peix de Calpe’ is a brand with which all the items from the local fish market are sold with one of the most famous being the ‘White Prawn of Calpe’.

Audrey’s restaurant won a Michelin star in 2017 under the famous chef and Mediterranean gastronomic expert, Rafa Soler.

It’s named after the actress Audrey Hepburn and offers avant-garde cuisine, which fuses the sophisticated and the traditional in each dish, using local produce from the fish market and local farms.

Orobianco was awarded Michelin stars in 2013 and 2018 but the Italian restaurant lost the standing three years ago, following the departure of its chef.

It has since regained a star with its team now led by Chef Paolo Casagrande, head chef of the Lasarte Restaurant in Barcelona.

The last star-holder is The Beat restaurant, situated in Calpe’s The Cookbook Gastro Boutique Hotel.

It’s rated the third-best eatery in the Marina Alta region by the Valencia region’s top 50 restaurants guide.

It is only surpassed in the Marina Alta by the three-starred Quique Dacosta Restaurante in Denia, and the two-starred Bon Amb in Javea.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

