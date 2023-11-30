WHERE THERE are winners, there must also, sadly, be losers. And while 31 restaurants in Spain were announced this week to have won their first Michelin stars, another 11 have lost the gastronomic accolade.

At the Spanish Michelin Guide Gala 2024, which was held in Barcelona on Tuesday night, BACK in Marbella took its first ever star, while nearby Skina took its second. Noor, in Cordoba, meanwhile, took its third.

Spain now has 272 Michelin-starred restaurants, according to the 2024 guide, with 15 notching up three, 32 with two, and 225 with one.

Among those who lost their distinction, however, are Gofio in Madrid, and Lúa, which specialises in Galician cuisine.

According to Tapas Magazine, in Catalonia, La Cuina de San Simon, which is in Girona province, was also one of the unlucky restaurants this time around, as was El Nuevo Molino in Cantabria, as well as El Lago in Marbella.

Several Spanish restaurants lost their stars due to closures, including Odeon Nazario in Murcia, Zuberoa in Gipuzkoa province and Arbidel in Asturias.

Espacio N, located in Huesca, lost its star after chef Eduardo Casanova left for another venture, while Capdepera in Mallorca was stripped of its distinction after it moved location.

Angle, in Barcelona, also lost a star – but it had two before the 2024 awards were announced, so at least it has been left with one.

