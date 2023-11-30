ALMOST half of Andalucia homeowners looking to sell their properties expect to be able to sell them in less than three months- despite the reality that on average in Spain it takes five months to seal a deal.

The 44% regional figure comes from the Tiko property portal- a company founded in 2017 that uses modern technology in the real estate sector to close sales as quickly as possible.

The firm found that 79% of Andalucians would be willing to sell their house via the internet and without any contact with the purchaser- suggesting that there’s been a big positive change over how the real estate market is embracing different ways of doing business.

The statistics came from a Tiko study called: “Selling a house in Spain through new technologies.”

As well as concern over how long a sale might take, 51% of property owners in Andalucia said the biggest factor for them was that the sale price does not match what they are asking for.

Also, finding a reliable buyer is a concern that affects 30% of regional homesellers.

The figures contrast with what Tiko found nationally, since more than a third of Spaniards (37%) are most worried about finding a reliable buyer, while the issue of price is far less of an issue at 32%.

