STRIKES by airport baggage handlers in Spain scheduled for December 5 and 10 have been called off.

They had been timed to cause disruption during a period which sees two national bank holidays within three days.

The industrial action was suspended after a meeting between airport operator Aena and trade unions held at the Intercondefederal Mediation and Arbitration Service (SIMA).,

The UGT union called the strikes after concerns over job security caused by Aena outsourcing a tender for baggage handling.

The union said that the situation generated ‘has only raised more uncertainty’ about the future.

At the time it announced its strike call, the UGT stressed that Aena still had ‘not established a real, concrete and clear commitment’ on how to act in situations of non-compliance with the labour agreements, limiting itself to just awarding a contract.

It alleged that in the last seven years there have been a series of breaches in work matters by ‘all companies’ that have been reflected in thousands of lawsuits, collective conflicts and strike calls.

In addition, the UGT claimed that contracts have been awarded to companies that were already in breach labour agreements.