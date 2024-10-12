12 Oct, 2024
12 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Caleta de Velez with pool garage – € 279,500

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Caleta de Velez with pool garage - € 279

Penthouse

Caleta de Vélez, Málaga

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 279,500

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Caleta de Velez with pool garage - € 279,500

This cozy penthouse duplex offers an exceptional living experience, located in one of the most sought-after areas of the fishing village Caleta de Vélez. With two terraces facing east, you will enjoy the morning sun and the cool sea breezes from the comfort of your own outdoor space, all with side sea views. Upon entering the ground floor, you will be greeted by a bright living-dining room with direct access to a charming terrace, ideal for relaxing and enjoying the serenity of the marine environment. The independent kitchen has access to the same terrace, offering side sea views. Going up… See full property details

