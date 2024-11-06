Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has warned ‘climate change kills’ in latest speech

PEDRO Sanchez has warned ‘climate change kills’ in his latest speech following the Valencia flood disaster.

Photo: Cordon Press

The Prime Minister of Spain avoided discussing allegations of political mismanagement, saying he ‘didn’t want to get into debates.’

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing that climate change kills and we have to adapt to this reality,” he said.

The comments came during a speech yesterday, where he also approved various financial measures to help those affected by the storms.

He criticised some politicians for aligning with climate deniers and promised to ‘support and finance’ science in Spain.

When asked about the management of the crisis, he refused to talk about the issue, claiming there ‘will be a time’ to find those responsible.