Apartment Puerto Calero, Lanzarote 1 beds 1 baths € 175,000

This modern Bungalow is located in the attractive Marina Azul resort by the luxury marina of Puerto Calero. The property consists of 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom a separate fully fitted kitchen with solana and laundry area, bright and spacious dining/lounge area leading onto the front terrace. From the terrace area you have access to stairs leading to the private roof terrace with pool and sea views. Property is being sold fully furnished and must be viewed… See full property details