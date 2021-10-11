DANCING at nightclubs returns this Wednesday(October 13) to the Murcia region.

In a new relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, nightlife businesses which currently close at 4.00 am, will now be able to return to their full licensing hours.

They will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity.

People can also take to the dance floor, so long as they wear a mask.

All hospìtality and nightlife businesses will also be allowed to have customers seated at a bar.

The rule changes were announced this Monday by Murcia’s COVID Monitoring Committee.

Murcia president, Fernando Lopez Miras, said: “We are taking a step towards normality that we have waited so long for.”

The announcement comes as coronavirus infection rates have fallen by nearly 30% in the last week.

Indoor mask-wearing remains mandatory and outdoor mass events will permit attendees to stand up, so long as they wear a mask.

