THE updated health data released on Monday brings the number of new infections down to 42, the lowest figure in the last seven months.

March 22 was the previous date to register a lower number of positive cases. On that day 38 new infections were recorded.

Additionally, there have been no new deaths registered, a dozen more people have been cured and the incidence rate continues to fall.

The numbers reflect the favourable trend that the health crisis has been showing in recent weeks.

In total, 154,767 people have contracted the disease in the province of Malaga since the pandemic began.

According to data from the Regional Ministry of Health and Families of Andalucia (Consejeria de Salud y Familias), the incidence rate also continues to fall. It has gone from a rate of 44.4 on Friday to 41.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, this Monday, October 11.

The same downward trend is reflected throughout the region, with a drop from 35.1 in Andalucia registered on Friday, to 32.0 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days registered yesterday, Monday.

On a negative note, the number of hospitalised patients for COVID-19 is on the rise, with 60 patients registered on Friday, 63 on Saturday and 64 this Monday. 16 of which are in intensive care (ICU).

Since March 2020, a total of 10,466 people have been hospitalised in the province of Malaga, of which 1,007 have had to be admitted to the ICU.

The total number of people cured in Malaga now stands at 152,825.

