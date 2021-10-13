PASSENGER numbers at Alicante-Elche airport still have a long way to go in order to match pre-pandemic figures.

Figures for September from airport operator Aena show that 909,985 people used the facility, 41.4% less than September 2019.

There were 7.422 flights in and out of the airport, a fall of 26.1% in two years.

The figures were marginally lower than the national average in the Aena network last month that logged 16.31 million passengers, down by 40% on the September 2019 numbers.

So far this year, 76.54 million passengers have used Aena’s airports, down by 41.6% on the first nine months of 2019.

Alicante-Elche airport had the fifth-highest passenger figures last month, with Madrid’s Barajas airport the busiest.

An Aena study suggests that it will take until 2026 for Alicante-Elche to return to the 15 million passenger milestone that it reached two years ago.

It projects ten million passengers next year, a figure that was hit for the first time in 2013.

PHOTO CREDIT: Cordon Press

