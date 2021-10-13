A WOMAN has been arrested in Barcelona after police found 760 grams of cocaine, distributed among 58 packages, under her “bulky” wig.

Police in Barcelona arrested the woman last Monday in the Sant Andreu neighborhood of Barcelona, she now stands accused of drug trafficking. Authorities said that the detainee was returning from the Caribbean when she was detained, and that she was still wearing summer clothes.

? Ahir la #gubSA va detenir una parella per tràfic de substàncies estupefaents al barri de #SantAndreu. La dona, que just tornava del Carib i encara vestia roba estiuenca, portava, sota una perruca voluminosa, més de 760 g de cocaïna en 58 embolcalls. pic.twitter.com/qGEibqOxum — Guàrdia Urbana Barcelona (@GUBBarcelona) October 12, 2021

In the same operation, officers from the Guàrdia Urbana arrested another person, who is also accused of drug trafficking.

According to a study carried out by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), residents and visitors to Barcelona consume more cocaine than in any other city in Europe.

The study analyzed the waste water of 120 cities across 37 countries between 2011 and 2017. Researchers concluded that more cocaine is consumed in Barcelona than anywhere else, alongside London, Antwerp, Amsterdam and Zurich.

Barcelona also tops the list in Spain, and more than double the quantity of the drug is consumed in the Catalan capital than in any other Spanish city.+

READ MORE: