THE Spanish Government has announced additional funding that the minister of Social Rights hopes will help tackle child poverty in Spain.
The support package includes a direct payment to all families with children who are scraping by on the Minimum Living Wage (IMV).
Ione Belarra, leader of junior coalition party Unidas Podemos and minister of Social Rights, said those with low incomes will receive a supplement of up to €100 per child.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday night, she wrote: “Within the framework of the PGE agreement, we have managed to get families that receive the IMV and those with low incomes to charge a supplement of up to 100 euros per child. An agreement that continues to improve the IMV and that brings us a little closer to the universal childbearing benefit.”
