Sought after striker Erling Haaland has once more been spotted in Marbella.

The Borussia Dortmund player, who is the subject of intense transfer speculation to Real Madrid or Barcelona, took some time out on the terrace of celebrity favourite La Sala in Puerto Banus.

He was also happy to chat to fans as he walked in Marbella and even tried out a little bit of Spanish.

This was at least the third time that Haaland has stopped off in Marbella this year. The two previous visits were football related, with Borussia Dortmund carrying out pre-season training in Marbella and the Norwegian national team – in which Haaland is the star player – beating Gibraltar in a World Cup qualifier.

Not everyone is a massive fan, however. According to Gibraltar’s Reece Styche, Haaland refused to swap shirts with their captain, Roy Chipolina after their tie with Norway:

“After they’d both done TV interviews, Roy said to him: ‘My little boy’s a massive fan of yours, do you mind swapping jerseys?’

Haaland just looked at him, laughed and walked off! He can buy a lot of things – but he can’t buy class – perhaps the media hype has gone to his head”.

