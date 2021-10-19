Apartment

Mijas, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 255,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas - € 255,000

This beachside duplex 3 bedroom 2 bathroom penthouse is definitely worth a visit! It's situated on the beachside of Calahonda with just a short 3 minute walk to the beach. It has a comfortable layout with a double bedroom and a bathroom with shower downstairs and 2 more double bedrooms upstairs. The upstairs master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and also its own private terrace with lovely sea and gardens views. The living/dining room has a feature fireplace and is spacious and bright and leads to a very spacious and sunny south facing terrace with excellent sea views. There is hot and… See full property details

