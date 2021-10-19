A BRAND new contemporary art museum has opened in the Born district of Barcelona adding yet another reason for art lovers to visit the Catalan capital in north-eastern Spain.

© Adrià Goula /Moco

The Moco museum – ‘mo’ for modern art and ‘co’ for contemporary – opened its doors on Saturday October 16 with an exhibition of works from modern masters including Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Banksy, Salvador Dalí, Damien Hirst, Keith Haring and David LaChapelle, KAWS and Takashi Murakami.

© Adrià Goula /Moco

The museum is the brainchild of Dutch founders Kim and Lionel Logchies, the pair behind the Moco Museum in Amsterdam which opened 2016.

© Adrià Goula /Moco

© Adrià Goula /Moco

The Barcelona branch is located in the 16th century Cervelló palace and will show works from the Logchies’ private collection as well as pieces loaned from other museums.

© Adrià Goula /Moco

© Adrià Goula /Moco

The Logchies think it’s important to feature works from renowned and “up-and-coming”’ artists. Seeking “to show pieces that create experiences and challenge norms, that broaden perspectives.”

KAWS Room © Adrià Goula /Moco

© Adrià Goula /Moco

The first of their temporary exhibitions is entitled ‘Splendor of the Night’ and is dedicated to the works of contemporary Chilean artist Guillermo Lorca.

Guillermo Lorca exhibit © Adrià Goula /Moco

The gallery also features the NFT phenomenon (unique digital works that cannot be replicated), with artists like Andres Reisinger and Beeple, and several spaces with immersive digital art pieces by the Japanese collective teamLab, Les Fantômes and Studio Irma.

Studio Irma Diamond Room © Adrià Goula /Moco

