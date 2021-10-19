A WOMAN from Malaga is behind a new form of exercise that is helping women rebuild their lives and get back to peak fitness after overcoming breast cancer.

Sportswoman and entrepreneur Clara Santiago created Sincrobox, an exercise regime based on indoor cycling combined with martial arts that has specific benefits for cancer sufferers.

Speaking to the Olive Press to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month, Santiago revealed she adapted the sport for women who had breast cancer surgery after a family member was diagnosed with the disease.

“My cousin had breast cancer and I realised that I could improve her quality of life with my method if I adapted it,” she said.

Santiago explains that Sincrobox is shaped and designed to be beneficial for everyone, from people who haven’t trained for a long time, or people looking for a new challenge, to those with a high level of fitness.

Adapting to the ‘new normality’ of the pandemic, Sincrobox is available online for anyone regardless of where they are, “through personalised training in Malaga and through free programmes for Andalucia sports teams”.

The fitness regime has won international recognition for the benefits to breast cancer survivors after it was included in a scientific study overseen by a multidisciplinary team of health professionals.

This sport was endorsed in 2018 by two international health journals, the International Journal of Sports Medicine and the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine.

“It was a great achievement due to the difficulty involved in getting into a journal of this magnitude,” said Santiago. “It was great news that we received with great enthusiasm after all the work done over the years”.

