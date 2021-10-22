2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Mata with pool - € 99,950

Apartment La Mata, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 99,950

Beautiful apartment in Residencial Parque Mar III on the first floor.There is a living area of 60 m2, consisting of two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a bathroom, an American kitchen and a living room with access to the terrace of 7 m2 with southwest orientation.The property is sold furnished and there is a lift to all floors.Located in a beautiful urbanization with green areas and a communal pool.Only 500 meters from the beautiful sandy beaches of La Mata, next to the park Molino del Agua… See full property details