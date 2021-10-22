Since opening in 2019, Mariposa Energia has gone from strength to strength, adding new staff as well as solar installations to its existing green energy tariff offering.

Its fleet of branded vehicles can be seen out and about in the local streets and its list of clients is growing rapidly, not just on the coast but across Spain.

The idea came about as a result of CEO Martin Tye’s own experiences with electricity companies in Spain.

“I’d had enough of the service I was receiving from my provider,” said the British businessman, who moved to Spain a decade ago.

“The price was astronomical and the customer service was non-existent. That’s when I decided to start Mariposa.”

The green energy company prides itself on providing first class customer service. There are no faceless call centres, no being kept on hold on the telephone, just a friendly team who answer the phone, who are multilingual and who care about their customers.

What’s more, all the electricity it provides is 100% green energy, something that was important to Tye when setting up the company.

“Climate change is a very real and significant problem. Our planet’s temperature is rising at an alarming rate. Already we are seeing the effects of global warming with the increase in climate-related disasters and that is only set to continue if we don’t take action.

The friendly Mariposa Energia team

“By focusing solely on green energy it means that we can make a real difference to the environment and help to save the future of the planet while also providing consumers with the best customer service and saving them money.”

This mix has proved to be the winning formula for Mariposa, a company that has been able to ride the many waves of Covid-19 and continue to thrive.

“Particularly during the lockdown we found that many businesses and householders were looking for ways to save money and to lower their fixed costs. And that’s where we came in. Since our launch, we’ve been able to help thousands of people reduce their outgoings and the interest in our energy products only continues to rise.”

This year’s soaring wholesale electricity prices led to the company being inundated with requests for a quote and prompted even more to consider the option of solar power.

“We’re finding a lot more people are choosing solar panels as a means to generate their own electricity and to be free from the fluctuating wholesale energy prices.

“The process of installing and using solar panels is actually a lot easier than people think. At Mariposa we take care of the whole process. We also provide maintenance and a 20-year guarantee, giving people peace of mind that their investment will stand the test of time.”

To find out more about switching to Mariposa Energía’s cheaper, greener electricity tariffs or their solar panel installations, call the friendly San Pedro team today on 951 120 830, email gogreen@mariposaenergia.es or visit the website: www.mariposaenergia.es