NEARLY two million people in Spain injected this year with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are set to be bumped up the waiting list to get a booster shot.

The move has been recommended to Spain’s Public Health Commission by vaccination experts.

Many parts of the country have already started or will start shortly offering booster injections to everybody aged 70 and over.

Experts believe that the efficacy of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered to 1,970,836 people is waning faster than other brands.

It’s now anticipated that the Public Health Commission will approve boosters for the Johnson group, once elderly and vulnerable people have got their third shot.

Spain offered the Johnson vaccine to people aged over 40, especially in the 50 to 59 year range.

It was also administered to homeless people, undocumented migrants, Spaniards working abroad, and prisoners.

Vaccine experts said that the Johnson formula’s efficacy was up to 20% lower than the Pfizer and Moderna formulas.

Spain will be using Pfizer for all booster injections, irrespective of what people were given earlier this year.

Image Credit: Cordon Press