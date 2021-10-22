BEFORE you know it, 2022 will be ushered in. And if you want to make it a memorable occasion it is best to book the perfect venue early – and Sunborn Gibraltar has three fantastic options to celebrate in style.

At the glamourous Aurora Ballroom you can swing away to the likes of Andy King and Dave Lee and enjoy an extravaganza Buffet.

Book early

If you prefer a party night out with friends, La Sala is the perfect option with Live music by ‘All Pop’ followed by a DJ. For dancing queens and party animals doors are open until 4 am! To keep your energy going, a late night snack after a lovely three course meal is part of your package.

SUPER LUXURY: The Sunborn

Take your family to a night of magic in BARBARY Restaurant and listen to live piano music by Jens Nordbjerg.

Sunborn Gibraltar offers a variety of entertainment packages to suit all different tastes this year.

Don’t worry about having to drive home and stay at a special New Year’s Eve rate of £150 per room/night including breakfast for 2!

The Sunborn Team is looking forward to celebrating with you soon onboard! More information at sunborngibraltar.com