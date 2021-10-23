5 bedroom Villa for sale in Camarles with pool - € 690,000

Villa Camarles, Tarragona 5 beds 4 baths € 690,000

If you like nature without giving up comforts and services, this amazing house is what you are looking for. This wonderful house is located in the municipality of the town of Camarles, a few kilometers away from the town and the quiet beaches of l’Ampolla (Tarragona). The nice environment where it is located is close to two magnificent natural parks and a space proclaimed a natural reserve of the biosphere by UNESCO, with good communications and only just 80 kilometers from the city of Tarragona, 65 km away from the Port Aventura World adventure park and 180 kilometers away from the city of… See full property details