BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent break to Marbella – or more accurately Benahavis – seems to have divided the Press and public back in the UK.

His supporters said that he deserved a break after a difficult 18 months both publicly and privately, while his critics claimed that he was abandoning the country in the middle of a fuel crisis.

Boris isn’t the first British Prime Minister to choose Marbella, with both David Cameron and Tony Blair visiting in the past (at different times, obviously)

The fact that he was staying at Zac (now Lord) Goldsmith’s palatial estate in the hills above Marbella also upset many, but to be honest the property has been in the Goldsmith family for decades, since the late Sir James purchased it in the mid-80s. And you could hardly imagine Bojo looking for a bolthole on Air B&B.

Alas, it seems that the PM resisted the chance to let his (unruffled) hair down and go loose in Banus. Photos from a well placed paparazzi show Johnson shirtless (an image that will stay with me for a long time) as well as enjoying a spot of painting in the open air. Which particular painting by numbers kit it was, I’m afraid, was not disclosed.

In the meantime, comments on Social Media have ranged from ‘That’s a long way to go for petrol’, to ‘look where the snivelling little whelk is staying – right by us. Hypocritical piece of dirt’.

Others might argue that with gangsters, oligarchs, tax exiles and other assorted ne’er do wells seeming to pop up whenever Marbella makes the news, the beleaguered Boris was bound to choose ‘Marbs’ for his hols!

