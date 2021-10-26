3 bedroom Villa for sale in Torre del Rico - € 179,950

Villa Torre del Rico, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 179,950

This custom designed house was built in 2008 for its current owners, and as such is different to many others on the market. The house has been designed with very large spacious bedrooms, and this could be very easily converted into a 4 bedroom house if required. Benefiting from being close to the village centre, where there is a bar and local fruit and veg deliveries and a bread man, this really is the essence of living in Rural Spain. With neighbours around, but none being close, the views are really spectacular and gives the property plenty of privacy without making it isolated, a perfect… See full property details