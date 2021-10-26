AN Irish national has been found dead by a dogwalker over a week after he disappeared from his Costa Blanca home.

David Jackson Pope, 57, failed to return to his Pinoso house on October 15 and was reported missing by a friend.

The search began locally and his body was spotted by a young dogwalker on Sunday afternoon(October 24).

It was behind a mound of earth near a park on the outskirts of the town centre.

The Guardia Civil is keeping an open mind over the cause of death.

Forensic experts combed the site on Monday.

Town mayor Lazaro Azorin told the Informacion newspaper: “He lived in Pinoso for many years and was a very well-known and nice man who went everywhere on a bicycle.”

Image Credit: Pinoso Ayuntamiento

