ONE Burger King in Spain is going entirely meat free for a month.

The branch on Madrid’s famous Paseo del Prado has teamed up with The Vegetarian Butcher to offer plant-based food only.

There will be a plant-based Whopper and vegan ‘chicken’ nuggets as well as a Long Vegetal – a vegetarian take on the Long Chicken in the restaurant dubbed ‘Vurger King’.

Meat Free. Picture: Burger King Spain

But vegans beware – the mayonnaise in the sandwiches contains eggs, so you will have to ask for no mayonnaise if you want a fully vegan option.

“We want to reach both people who base their diet on vegetable products and those who do eat meat but want to reduce their consumption,” Borja Hernández de Alba, the general director of Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands in Spain and Portugal, told 20 Minutos.

Interior has been given a garden theme. Picture: Burger King Spain

The Vegetarian Butcher – a Dutch company owned by Unilever – and Burger King are working to get plant-based burgers on the menu in 25 countries.

So farthe partnership has seen the launch of plant-based Whoppers and other meatless options in Germany, France, Mexico, China, and South Africa.

Earlier this year the two companies combined to launch vegan versions of the Chicken Royale and Whopper in the UK, with the aim of having half the BK menu plant-based by 2031.

