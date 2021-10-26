THE Asia Gardens Hotel & Thai Spa on Spain’s Costa Blanca has walked away with a major honour at the World Travel Awards.

The south-east Asia themed hotel at Finestrat won the ‘Best Hotel in Spain 2021’ honour from the international body which are regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the travel industry.

The Asia Gardens were the 2019-20 winners of the ‘Best Luxury Hotel in Spain’ category in the International Hotel Awards.

The facility is part of the Royal Hideaway chain of luxury resorts owned by the Barcelo Hotel Group that operates over 250 hotels in 22 countries.

The five-star Finestrat hotel counts showbiz names like Bruce Willis, Bruce Springsteen, and Penelope Cruz as previous guests.

The Asia Gardens has 40,000 square metres of tropical gardens and seven Asian-inspired swimming pools.

The bedrooms are done out in a style that pays tribute to the island of Bali.

There are eight restaurants to tickle all kinds of taste buds with Mediterranean and Asian cuisine on the menu.

All of the Benidorm attractions are close at hand including the Terra Mitica theme park just two kilometres away.

Image Credit: Barcelo Hotel Group

