A MAN has died after falling from an eighth floor window in a fire located in the Badalona area of Barcelona.
According to authorities, they were alerted to a fire at 8.12am at 152 Avenida del Maresme, in the Sant Roc neighborhood of Badalona on Tuesday morning.
Seven fire crews attended the scene, and Barcelona city firefighters assisted firefighters in Badalona. Six ambulances attended, and paramedics treated six people at the scene, one person was confirmed deceased. Four police units and a psychological support paramedic unit also attended.
No one else was in the apartment at the centre of the blaze, and neighbors on both sides, as well as on upper floors were confined to their homes.
The Badalona fire brigade confirmed that the fire completely destroyed the apartment, but that the flames had been extinguished entirely by 8.39 am.
