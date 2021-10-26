A BAKERY in Ronda has been whipping up special sweet treats with a banana flavour in order to raise money for those affected by the eruption in La Palma.

Banana palmiers from Confitería Daver

The Confitería Daver will donate 50% of sales of its banana palmiers to those in need after lava from the volcano displaced more than 7,000 people and devastated over 800 hectares including swathes of banana plantations.

David Verdú from Confitería Daver developed a recipe using bananas from the Canary Islands to make a ganache paired with traditional puff pastry palmiers.

The special ‘palmeras’ as they are known in Spain, cost €2 each with €1 of each sale going to the cause. .

The recipe has also been given to several bakeries in Malaga who wanted to get involved in this initiative.

There is also a WhatsApp number that customers can request orders for delivery to any part of Spain and Portugal, with additional shipping costs.

This is in hopes that the confectionery can reach more people and raise more money.

To ensure that they reach those affected directly, the donations will be made by the bakery association themself or through a local NGO.

Verdú pledged to continue selling the palmiers during November and beyond “for as long as needed to raise as much money as possible.”

To find out more and to place an order go to the website HERE.

