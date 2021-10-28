GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA City Council is to implement a €30,000 virtual world where shoppers can navigate around over 20 local businesses.

IMAGE CAPTURE: Work on capturing £d images of Guardamar del Segura

In conjunction with the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, the project named “Innovative actions, commercial promotion and customer management” is aimed at accelerating the digitization of local commerce.

Specifically, mobile ‘apps’ will develop customer loyalty, as well as immerse shoppers into a virtual 3D world that identifies the location of certain products and services.

Gisela Teva, Councillor for Commerce of the Guardamar del Segura City Council is confident that the technology will work, with the last of the town’s digital scans done this week, on October 25.

Teva mentioned that the final renderings of the 3D Virtual Guardamar will be made available to the public in the near future, with the inclusion of 20 businesses that have signed a participation protocol as a pilot experience.

Guardamar Mayor, José Luis Sáez, stated: “[we are] aware of the importance of trade within economic sectors, so this is doing a great deal to equip the local commercial fabric with tools to support its incorporation into the digital society.”

